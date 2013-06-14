LONDON, June 14 Something about the lawns of London bring out the very best in Australian veteran Lleyton Hewitt and he gave another masterclass of the grasscourt arts on Friday to beat Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championship.

Hewitt, 32, won 6-2 2-6 6-2 on a sun-splashed centre court at Queen's Club, ending the match at a gallop to leave third seed Del Potro floundering.

The former Wimbledon champion and four-times winner at Queen's Club will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in the semi-finals after the defending champion defeated second seed Tomas Berdych 7-5 7-6.

Hewitt, bidding to become the oldest player to win the traditional pre-Wimbledon warm-up tournament, lost his way in the second set as Del Potro began to unleash some booming groundstrokes.

But he took charge in the fourth game of the decider, breaking Del Potro to love and then holding to love to establish a 4-1 lead before cruising to victory.

Top seed Andy Murray takes on Germany's Benjamin Becker later with the other quarter-final between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and 20-year-old American Denis Kudla. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)