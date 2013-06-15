LONDON, June 15 Neither a revved up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga nor the awful British weather could prevent Andy Murray reaching a third Queen's Club final on Saturday as the world number two battled back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Local favourite Murray will face last year's champion Marin Cilic in Sunday's final after the fifth-seeded Croat finally ended Lleyton Hewitt's efforts to role back the years and win a fifth Queen's title with a 6-4 4-6 6-2 victory.

After persistent showers kept the players off court for most of the day, Britain's twice champion Murray emerged into the evening gloom to find Frenchman Tsonga playing aggressive, front-foot tennis of the highest calibre.

The U.S. Open champion was outclassed in the opening set but managed to get a handle on the Tsonga serve that had bamboozled him in the early stages and turned the encounter on its head to extend his winning run over the fourth seed to seven matches.

Cilic finally overcame unseeded Australian Hewitt in a match that began on Centre Court but was shunted to neighbouring Court One when organisers realised there was little hope of finishing both semi-finals on the main arena at the Aegon Championships. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)