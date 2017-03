LONDON, June 16 Andy Murray gave his fans a fright before recovering to beat Croatia's Marin Cilic to win the Aegon Championships for the third time at Queen's Club on Sunday.

The world number two won a rain-delayed final 5-7 7-5 6-3 to give himself the perfect boost for Wimbledon which starts in eight days.

Murray, runner-up at Wimbledon last year, suffered a painful looking slip when leading 4-3 in the first set, yelping in pain and rolling to the turf in apparent distress, and went on to lose the opener against the defending champion.

There appeared no lasting damage though as he broke big-serving Cilic in the 12th game of the second set to square the match and was always in control in the decider with his superior baseline game allowing him to dictate the rallies.

Murray also won the title in 2009 and 2011. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)