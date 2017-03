LONDON Nov 14 Novak Djokovic sealed the ATP year-end world number one ranking for the third tiume in four years on Friday.

Here is how the big three in men's tennis have dominated the past decade.

2004 - Roger Federer (Switzerland)

2005 - Roger Federer

2006 - Roger Federer

2007 - Roger Federer

2008 - Rafael Nadal (Spain)

2009 - Roger Federer

2010 - Rafael Nadal

2011 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2012 - Novak Djokovic

2013 - Rafael Nadal

2014 - Novak Djokovic

