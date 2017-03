LONDON, Feb 15 Following is a list of the oldest women to be world number one after Serena Williams claimed the top spot aged 31 on Friday Serena Williams (U.S) 31 years, 4 months, 24 days Chris Evert (U.S) 30 years, 11 months, 3 days (Nov 1985) Martina Navratilova (U.S) 30 years, 9 months, 29 days (Aug 1987) Lindsay Davenport (U.S) 29 years, 7 months, 8 days (Jan 2006) Serena Williams 29 years, 0 months, 14 days (Oct 2010) Steffi Graf (Germany) 27 years, 9 months, 16 days (Mar 1997) Source: WTA (Compiled by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Ken Ferris)