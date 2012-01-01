PERTH Jan 1 Andy Murray's new coach Ivan Lendl
is a grossly misunderstood character who will break the mould of
great players being pitiful coaches, the Czech-born eight-time
major winner's former mentor Tony Roche said on Sunday.
"I've got to say it's a really good move from Andy, an
especially good move," Roche told Reuters at the Hopman Cup when
asked about the man hired to orchestrate the world number four's
tilt at a breakthrough major championship this year.
"Anyone who knows Ivan will tell you how much he's going to
bring to the table for Andy. Few people in our sport have ever
trained as hard as Ivan or been as professional," Roche added.
"All the things his career was based on, like working hard
and being meticulous with preparation and execution and that
ability he had to concentrate on what was in front of him for
hours on end, will rub off on Andy."
Roche firmly believes Lendl's work ethic will have nothing
but a positive effect on the talented Scot.
"Ivan was always looking for the edge, even in the smallest
ways, and now he'll be doing it on Andy's behalf. Whether it was
the way he trained, tinkering with his equipment, getting his
diet right," the 66-year-old Australian added.
"I mean, Ivan and Martina Navratilova were the two players
in the 1980s who took the game to another level in terms of
professionalism. He's always been one of the great students of
the game so I'm pretty sure Andy has struck a bit of gold here."
Roche spent eight years with Lendl, who became a U.S.
citizen in 1992, before guiding the careers of three other world
number ones in Pat Rafter, Roger Federer and his current charge
Lleyton Hewitt.
The man from Wagga Wagga said Lendl's real persona was far
removed from his image of being some sort of emotionless machine
and his return to the spotlight after keeping a low profile
since his retirement in 1994 was great news for tennis.
"Ivan is back in tennis and that is fantastic for our
sport," Roche said.
"I mean, he was just a giant of the game. He didn't want
anything to do with it for 15 years. I'm happy he's back for
Andy's sake and also our sport's.
"People have always had the wrong impression of him. First
of all, he's a very intelligent guy, very smart about tennis but
just very intelligent in general.
"He's a fun guy, you know, great company, someone who was
completely different to the person you saw on the court. That
was his office between those lines and he went out there with a
job to do.
POOR COACHES
"No-one could knock his record as a player but I don't think
the media ever really wanted to get to know the other side of
him."
A common theme in tennis is that great players have not gone
on to be as comparably successful as a coach.
Jimmy Connors' brief run with fellow American Andy Roddick
had its moments but the most successful mentors of the modern
era have been the journeymen players such Brad Gilbert and
Darren Cahill.
Roche himself only won one singles major, the 1966 French
Open.
"There is that trend but I've got no doubt Ivan will be a
superb and successful coach," Roche said.
"Being the student of the game that he is, being such a
switched-on and motivated guy, the way he worked on his game as
a player, the way he prepared himself, all of that knowledge and
experience is in Andy's corner now.
"That's not to say Andy hasn't been working his backside off
already and putting in the hard yards but I think Ivan is going
to add another dimension."
Murray has suffered the frustration of losing all three of
the major finals he has contested in an era dominated by three
of the greatest players of all time: Federer, Rafa Nadal and
Novak Djokovic.
Lendl lost his first four grand slam finals before going on
to win eight major titles and hold the world number one ranking
for 270 weeks.
He and Murray's first campaign together will be at the
Australian Open in Melbourne from Jan. 16.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more tennis click on