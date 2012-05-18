(Recasts with Sharapova reaction)
* Sharapova causes stir over Azarenka withdrawal
* Azarenka says seeking more protection of players' rights
By Simon Cambers
ROME, May 18 Russia's Maria Sharapova caused a
stir at the Italian Open on Friday when she questioned Victoria
Azarenka's claim that she had been forced to quit to protect her
ranking.
Azarenka won her first match against Shahar Peer, but then
immediately pulled out of the tournament, citing a right
shoulder injury.
On Friday, Azarenka said via Twitter that she had to play in
the first game in order to protect her position at the top of
the world rankings.
However, Sharapova said the Belarussian was "injured more
than anyone" and was often seen "practising two days later".
"I was conflicted and disappointed to withdraw from Rome,"
Azarenka said. "I tried my hardest but I wasn't healthy going
into the tournament.
"If WTA rules were different then I could have focused on
getting healthy, but I could not afford another zero pointer on
my ranking.
"Hopefully in the future there will be more protection for
players' rights."
A "zero pointer" means players have to include that
particular tournament in their ranking calculations and cannot
replace it with another.
Sharapova said Azarenka had a history of injuries and
withdrawals.
"She's been injured more than anyone and still stayed number
one," Sharapova said.
"Last year I think she had more injuries than anyone else.
Sometimes she'll withdraw and then you'll see her practising two
days later."
Sharapova, who had to take almost a year off because of a
shoulder surgery, said staying fit was more important to her
than paying a fine or losing points.
"For me, if I'm injured, then it doesn't matter how much the
fine is, I am not going to play," she said.
"My body and my health are the most important things and if
you lose points or have a fine, I don't care about that."
(Editing by Matt Barker)