ROME May 18 World number one Victoria Azarenka
said she only played in this week's Italian Open to avoid a
ranking penalty.
The Belarussian won her first match against Shahar Peer but
then immediately pulled out of the tournament, citing a right
shoulder injury.
On Friday, Azarenka revealed via Twitter that she had been
forced into playing in order to protect her position at the top
of the world rankings.
"I was conflicted and disappointed to withdraw from Rome,"
she said. "I tried my hardest but I wasn't healthy going into
the tournament.
"If WTA rules were different then I could have focused on
getting healthy but I could not afford another zero pointer on
my ranking.
"Hopefully in the future there will be more protection for
players rights."
A zero pointer means players have to include that particular
tournament in their ranking calculations and cannot replace it
with another.
