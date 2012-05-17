ROME May 17 Briton Andy Murray suffered a
setback in his French Open preparations as he was ousted 6-7 6-3
6-2 by Richard Gasquet in the third round of the Rome Masters on
Thursday.
The world number four dominated the first set tiebreak but
was made to pay for missing 15 of 17 break points as he lost to
the 22nd ranked Frenchman in just under three hours.
Murray reached the quarter-finals in Monte Carlo but pulled
out of the Madrid Masters with a back injury before winning his
opening match in Rome.
The swirling wind and shadows across the court made life
difficult for both men but 16th seed Gasquet took his chances to
set up a quarter-final with Spain's David Ferrer, the sixth seed
winning 6-0 7-6 against Gilles Simon of France.
World number one Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who he
beat in last year's final, reached the last eight in contrasting
fashion.
Djokovic demonstrated how to smash a racquet and how to cope
with adversity as he beat Argentina's Juan Monaco 4-6 6-2 6-3.
The Serb mangled his racquet when he lost the first set but
from 2-1 down in the second set he reeled off 20 of 24 points to
draw level before going on to take the decider.
"I hope the children watching don't do that," a smiling
Djokovic told a news conference, referring to his
racquet-smashing. "But I show my emotions out there. That's who
I am.
"I struggled with the wind today and I was a bit defensive
and passive in the first set but once I was more direct I
started to play much better."
LIGHT WORK
Nadal made light work of fellow Spaniard Marcel Granollers,
winning 6-1 6-1 in one hour and 28 minutes, setting up a clash
with seventh seed Tomas Berdych.
Roger Federer was due to take on former world number one
Juan Carlos Ferrero in the late match.
In the women's event, it was a good day for the Williams
sisters as Serena and Venus reached the quarter finals.
Ninth-seeded Serena, fresh from her victory in Madrid last
weekend, crushed Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain 6-3 6-1 while
unseeded Venus upset fifth seed Sam Stosur 6-4 6-3.
Venus's victory is projected to put her in line for a place
in the United States Olympic team, a remarkable achievement in
her comeback after she was diagnosed with Sjogren's Disease,
which saps her energy, during last year's U.S Open.
"Seriously," she said, before doing a fist pump at her news
conference. "I wouldn't have come back so soon but I needed the
points to get in the Olympics.
"I probably wouldn't have come back before Wimbledon or
maybe even after it. I need to win more but that's great."
Wimbledon champion and fourth seed Petra Kvitova was the
first to book her place in the last eight with a 6-2 5-7 6-2
victory over Sorana Cirstea.
Holder Maria Sharapova was scheduled to play Ana Ivanovic in
the night match. World number one Victoria Azarenka pulled out
on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury.
(Editing by Tom Bartlett and Ken Ferris)