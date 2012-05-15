(recasts after Djokovic win, adds quotes, late results)
* World number one back on form to reach third round
* Birthday boy Murray scrapes past Nalbandian
* Williams sisters, Sharapova safely through
By Simon Cambers
ROME, May 15 Novak Djokovic was back on top form
as he brushed aside rising Australian talent Bernard Tomic 6-3
6-3 to reach the third round of the Rome Masters on Tuesday.
While Andy Murray narrowly avoided defeat on his 25th
birthday and there were struggles for Maria Sharapova and Petra
Kvitova in the women's event, Djokovic looked every inch the
world number one on his way to a confident victory.
Dressed in matching shirt and shorts with the colours of the
Serbia flag down one side, Djokovic took just 69 minutes to
see off Tomic and erase the memories of his quarter-final
defeat on the blue clay of Madrid.
The manner of his victory was in stark contrast to that of
Murray, who had to battle from 3-1 down in the final set to
beat Argentina's David Nalbandian for his place in round three.
Britain's world number four, a semi-finalist here last year,
romped through the first set but had to dig deep in the third to
claim a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory.
"After the last couple of weeks I have had, I am so happy to
win," said Murray, who missed Madrid with a back injury.
"Getting the break back immediately in the third was
important and I got a bit lucky at the end but I went for it and
sometimes you make your luck."
The luck came on a dead net cord at 5-5 in the deciding set
which gave him the break and he served out for victory before
blowing out a candle on his birthday cake on court.
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and David Ferrer, seeded fifth and sixth
respectively, advanced but Gael Monfils, seeded 13, was beaten
7-5 6-3 by former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero.
In the women's draw, Madrid champion and ninth seed Serena
Williams eased into the event with a 6-2 6-3 second round win
over Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan.
Holder and second seed Maria Sharapova battled past American
world number 36 Christina McHale 7-5 7-5 to reach the third
round, having trailed 4-1 and 5-3 in the opening set.
"It was really about adjusting from Madrid," the Russian
told a news conference after setting up a third-round clash with
either Ana Ivanovic of Serbia or Spanish qualifier Silvia Soler
Espinosa.
"I made a few too many unforced errors at first and maybe I
was going for too many lines but she was extremely consistent.
"I was a bit lucky to get out of the first set and the
second set was close but she's definitely improved since the
last time I played her. I'll have to improve in the next round
too."
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic, seeded
fourth, also had to battle, recovering from a slow start to beat
Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-5 6-4.
Former world number one Venus Williams, in her fourth
tournament back since she was diagnosed with the energy-sapping
Sjogren's Disease, reached round two with a 6-3 6-4 win over
Simona Halep of Romania.
