ROME May 15 Andy Murray battled back from a
break down in the final set to beat Argentina's David Nalbandian
in the second round of the Rome Masters tennis on Tuesday.
The world number four, a semi-finalist here last year,
romped through the first set but trailed 3-1 in the third before
rallying for a 6-1 4-6 7-5 victory in more than two-and-a-half
hours.
In a testing wind and with the sun dropping behind the
stands of the main stadium at the Foro Italico, Murray looked on
course for a simple win on his 25th birthday when he romped
through the first set.
However, Nalbandian, ranked 42 but once as high as third,
used the drop shot and angled groundstrokes to great effect to
level the match and then go up 3-1 in the decider.
Immediately, Scot Murray broke back and then, at 5-5, took
his third breakpoint chance to lead 6-5 before saving two
break-back points to reach round three.
Sixth seed David Ferrer saw off fellow Spaniard Fernando
Verdasco 6-3 7-6 and Gael Monfils, seeded 13, was beaten 7-5 6-3
by former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero.
Defending women's champion Maria Sharapova came through a
tough test by American world number 36 Christina McHale before
winning 7-5 7-5 to reach the third round.
The Russian trailed 4-1 and 5-3 in the opener before hitting
back to take the set and then held off a spirited challenge from
the 20-year-old McHale before squeezing through.
After the slippery clay of last week's Madrid Masters, the
players had to cope with gusting winds which disturbed their
fluency.
"It was really about adjusting from Madrid," Sharapova told
a news conference after setting up a third-round clash with
either Ana Ivanovic of Serbia or Spanish qualifier Silvia Soler
Espinosa.
"I made a few too many unforced errors at first and maybe I
was going for too many lines but she was extremely consistent.
"I was a bit lucky to get out of the first set and the
second set was close but she's definitely improved since the
last time I played her. I'll have to improve in the next round
too."
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova survived a tough match with
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, recovering from a slow start
to advance 7-5 6-4.
Former world number one Venus Williams, in her fourth
tournament back since she was diagnosed with the energy-sapping
Sjogren's Disease, reached round two with a 6-3 6-4 win over
Simona Halep of Romania.
