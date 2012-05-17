ROME May 17 World number one Novak Djokovic
demonstrated how to smash a racquet and how to cope with
adversity as he reached the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters
on Thursday.
In a blustery wind, Djokovic mangled his racquet after
losing the first set to Juan Monaco of Argentina but recovered
from a break down in the second set to clinch a 4-6 6-2 6-3 win.
From 1-2 in the second set it was as if somebody had flicked
a switch as a dominant Djokovic won 20 of the next 24 points to
level the match.
Monaco, ranked 15th, could not sustain his level and
Djokovic eased away to set up a meeting with Argentina's Juan
Martin Del Potro or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France.
"I hope the children watching don't do that," a smiling
Djokovic told a news conference, referring to his
racket-smashing. "But I show my emotions out there. That's who I
am.
"I struggled with the wind today and I was a bit defensive
and passive in the first set but once I was more direct I
started to play much better."
Sixth seed David Ferrer and number seven Tomas Berdych both
advanced to the last eight with straight-set wins.
Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray were all due to
play their third-round matches later on Thursday.
In the women's event, Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was
the first to book her place in the quarter-finals after a 6-2
5-7 6-2 victory over Sorana Cirstea.
Serena and Venus Williams were both due on court later on
Thursday while defending champion Maria Sharapova was scheduled
to play Ana Ivanovic in the night match.
World number one Victoria Azarenka pulled out injured on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Tom Bartlett)