(updates after late match, adds quotes)
By Simon Cambers
ROME May 16 An aching Roger Federer made a
seamless transition from slick blue clay to the slower red dirt
on Wednesday as he saw off Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-3 6-4
to reach the third round of the Rome Masters.
The Swiss only decided to play after his morning practice
session, carrying a few aches and pains following his Madrid
Masters title win last weekend.
Second seed Rafa Nadal, beaten in the third round on the
blue clay in Madrid, looked delighted to be back on the red
stuff as he beat German Florian Mayer 6-1 7-5.
Adjusting from the slippery blue clay to the far
slower red clay of the Foro Italico with ease, Federer conceded
he had been unsure what to do up to the very last minute.
"I wanted to see how I felt and make sure that I didn't have
anything major because we're ahead of a long summer," he told a
news conference.
"If this was the last tournament of the season it would be
no problem. But as this is the beginning of many tournaments in
a row, potentially a lot of five-setters in a row, I need to
make sure I make good decisions, so I go round by round.
"I'm happy that I felt OK out there today."
A good performance this week from Federer, who now plays
former world number one Juan Carlos Ferrero, would help him to
close the gap on Novak Djokovic in top spot.
RANKINGS TALK
"I might be world number three again next week but that
doesn't matter for Rafa (the number three) and myself,"
he said.
"It's interesting times right now and I know there's going
to be a lot of talk about the rankings.
"What I know is that I'll have a shot until the U.S. Open,
whatever shape or form with the rankings, and we'll see how it's
going to play. Right now I'm just happy I'm healthy."
Mayer beat Nadal the last time they played, in Shanghai last
year, but on his favoured clay, the Spaniard never allowed him
to really get a foothold in the match.
"It is an important victory," Nadal said. "In the first set
I played aggressively. Mayer put me in difficulty with his serve
but I don't think I ever suffered."
Tomas Berdych, beaten by Federer in the Madrid final, eased
past Lukas Kubot 6-4 6-1 to reach round three, while Juan Martin
Del Potro also advanced.
In the women's event, Serena Williams made it two wins in
the space of 18 hours as she battled back to beat Russia's Nadia
Petrova 4-6 6-2 6-3.
"When I saw the schedule, I said, 'Oh my God, are you
serious," Williams said. "But that's life. You just have to be
able to adjust and I was really happy I was able to come
through."
Venus Williams improved her chances of making the Olympics
on merit as she battled to a 7-6 6-1 win over Ekaterina
Makerova of Russia.
The former world number one, who needs to climb above
Varvara Lepchenko in the United States pecking order, will take
on fifth seed Sam Stosur in round three.
There were defeats, though, for world number three Agnieszka
Radwanska and former world number one Caroline Wozniacki.
Radwanska was ousted 6-4 4-6 6-1 by Petra Cetkovska of the
Czech Republic while Wozniacki, suffering from sinus problems,
quit when trailing 6-4 4-0 to Anabel Medina Garrigues of Spain.
Women's world number one Victoria Azarenka had no such
problems, though, as she cruised past Shahar Peer of Israel 6-1
6-2 in the late match.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)