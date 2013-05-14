May 14 Novak Djokovic recovered from his shock defeat in Madrid to ease past Albert Montanes 6-2 6-3 in the second round of the Rome Masters on Tuesday.

The world number one lost in three sets to Grigor Dimitrov last week on the Madrid clay, but a repeat was not on the cards in Rome once the Serbian recovered from losing an early service game against Montanes.

From 2-1 down, Djokovic took the first set without losing another game and broke the Spaniard early in the second to set up a winning platform.

"This win means a lot to me because I didn't have a great week in Madrid. I didn't play much, I didn't practise much," said Djokovic, who is already planning for the French Open and Wimbledon.

"I worked very hard to prepare for this tournament. I need to be emotionally and physically fit and I think I'm heading in the right direction."

Djokovic and Montanes followed Dimitrov on court in Rome after the Bulgarian's 6-4 6-4 defeat by ninth seed Richard Gasquet of France. (Writing by Robert Woodward in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)