Tennis-Murray against wild cards for drug cheats
March 1 World number one Andy Murray is against giving wild cards to players returning from doping bans but the 29-year-old understands why tournament organisers make an exception for "big names".
By Eric Salliot
Rome May 18 Serena Williams crushed Romanian qualifier Simona Halep 6-3 6-0 to book her place in the Italian Open final and extend her winning streak to 23 matches on Saturday.
World number one Williams, who is chasing a fourth consecutive tour title, will face Victoria Azarenka in Sunday's final after the third seed beat last year's French Open finalist Sara Errani 6-0 7-5.
Williams's unbeaten run has included title successes in Miami, Charleston and Madrid and she is chasing a first Rome title since 2002, the year she won her only French Open.
"I love the clay. I haven't had many wins at Roland Garros but I do love it," Williams told reporters.
"I was unhappy with some things today. I want to do well here as well as (in Paris)."
Williams' opponent was playing her first top-level semi-final and was bidding to become the first qualifier to reach the final in Rome.
Halep scored an early break of serve for a 2-1 lead in the first set but then wilted, winning just one more game as 15-times grand slam singles champion Williams steamrollered her way into the final.
(Writing by Toby Davis in London; Editing by John Mehaffey)
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Taylor Townsend (U.S.) beat Jennifer Brady (U.S.) 7-5 7-6(4) 5-Christina McHale (U.S.) beat Fiona Ferro (France) 6-4 6-4 1-Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-5 6-4 Julia Goerges (Germany) beat Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) 2-6 6-4 6-3 3-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-2 6-2 Ajla Tomlj
Feb 28 Former world number 11 Shahar Peer, the most successful Israeli woman to play on the WTA Tour, announced her retirement because of injury on Tuesday.