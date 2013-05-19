Tennis-Nadal breezes into Acapulco final
March 4 (The Sports Xchange) - Rafael Nadal continues to show no rust in his first tournament since losing the Australian Open final earlier this year.
ROME May 19 Serena Williams won her fourth consecutive tennis tour title when she thrashed former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-1 6-3 to take the Italian Open on Sunday.
The American, who has not lost a match since Azarenka defeated her in the Doha final in February, completely overpowered the Belarussian on the Rome clay.
Williams, 31, hit nine aces and 41 winners in the two sets played in bright sunshine.
Her win, 11 years after she won her only previous Rome title, follows successes in Miami, Charleston and Madrid and will give her confidence for the French Open which starts next weekend.
Rafa Nadal was playing Roger Federer in the men's final at Rome's Foro Italico later on Sunday. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Justin Palmer)
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Sam Querrey (U.S.) beat 6-Nick Kyrgios (Australia) 3-6 6-1 7-5 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 3-Marin Cilic (Croatia) 6-1 6-2
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Friday 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat 7-Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-3 6-1 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 6-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 5-7 6-4 6-4 1-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat 5-Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-0 7-6(1)