ROME May 18 Novak Djokovic came from a set down to beat Rafael Nadal for the fourth time in a row and claim his third Italian Open title with an impressive 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Rome on Sunday.

World number two Djokovic was broken twice in the first set as Nadal moved towards an eighth Rome title but he came roaring back to dominate the defending champion after that.

Defeat for Nadal was his third on clay in a season for the first time in a decade and raised questions about his form ahead of the French Open which starts next Sunday.

Djokovic will arrive at Roland Garros on a high after collecting the 44th title of his career to draw level with former French Open champion Thomas Muster.

In the women's event Serena Williams successfully defended her title with a crushing 6-3 6-0 victory over local favourite Sara Errani 6-3 6-0 - her 60th WTA crown. (Reporting by Terry Daley; editing by Martyn Herman)