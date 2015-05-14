Tennis-Miami women's singles final result
April 1 (Gracenote) - Result from the Miami Women's Singles Final on Saturday 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 12-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-3
ROME May 14 Britain's Andy Murray pulled out of the Rome Masters on Thursday ahead of his third-round match against Belgian David Goffin.
"I felt tired this morning," Murray told a news conference. "I practiced 40 minutes and felt pretty exhausted.
"It didn't make sense for me to keep going because when you feel like this it becomes a risk to play." (Editing by Toby Davis)
April 1 Roger Federer needed more than three hours to outlast Nick Kyrgios 7-6(9) 6-7(9) 7-6(5) in a pulsating Miami Open semi-final on Friday to set up another mouthwatering final clash with Rafa Nadal.