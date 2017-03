ROME May 17 Maria Sharapova withdrew from the Italian Open before her quarter-final with Italy's Sara Errani on Friday because of "physical problems", organisers said.

The Russian is set to defend her French Open title later this month.

Italian Open officials did not eleborate further on the reasons for Sharapova's Rome exit. (Reporting by Eric Salliot; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)