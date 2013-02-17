ROTTERDAM Feb 17 Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro clinched his first title of the year as he overcame Julien Benneteau 7-6 6-3 in the final of the World Indoor Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Del Potro, beaten in last year's final by Roger Federer, lost his serve in the first set but Benneteau had no answer to his solid baseline performance which earned him the tiebreak 7-2.

An early break in the second set meant Del Potro became only the second Argentine after Guillermo Vilas to triumph at the tournament.

