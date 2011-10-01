MOSCOW Oct 1 Former world number one Dinara
Safina has no chance of making a comeback from injury and will
soon announce her retirement, according to big brother Marat
Safin.
Safina, 25, has not played since early May because of
persistent back pain. She announced in August that she would not
play again this year.
"I don't know how long my time out is going to last because
I don't want to torture myself and my body anymore," the Russian
said then.
But brother Marat said she had quit for good.
"If you recall, Dinara first suffered the injury in Beijing
two years ago," the former men's world number one was quoted as
saying on Saturday by Russian media.
"She had tried several times to make a comeback but it only
caused her more problems.
"Now she must think of herself, not if she could play again,
but just to live a normal life. She must continue with her
therapy, but would not be able to play again.
"She will make an official announcement, but being her
brother, I think she has no chance at all of making a comeback."
