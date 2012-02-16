* Roddick overcomes ankle scare to march on
* Defending champion Raonic advances
Feb 15 Andy Roddick shook off some early rust
before ensuring experience triumphed over youth at the San Jose
Open with a hard fought 6-7 7-6 6-4 victory over 19-year-old
American compatriot Denis Kudla on Wednesday.
Kudla, who reached the second round with a win over fellow
teen Jack Sock a day earlier, is one of several young players
showing off their potential at the event and he nearly scored a
huge upset against the 29-year-old three-time champion.
In a matchup of players heavily reliant on their serve,
neither man was broken through the first two sets, which were
both decided by tight tiebreakers.
Roddick, who blasted 14 aces, fell 2-0 behind in the third
set but responded by winning five of the next six games to
finally see off the spirited challenge of his youthful opponent.
After receiving a bye in the first round, the second seeded
Roddick took to the court for the first time since a hamstring
injury forced him to retire from the second round of last
month's Australian Open.
Roddick rolled his ankle and needed a lengthy medical
timeout late in the second set but showed plenty of
determination as he saved 12 of 13 break points during a match
that lasted two hours and 42 minutes.
"I stayed out there and did what I could, and I think he let
it get away from him a little bit," Roddick told reporters.
"Probably the best thing I did was exist out there."
Defending champion Milos Raonic had an easier passage to the
quarter-finals, the big-serving Canadian staving off some
stubborn late resistance from Tobias Kamke in a 6-2 7-6 victory
over the German.
The third seed sent down 18 aces and prevailed 9-7 in a
fluctuating second-set tiebreaker that took the contest past
midnight.
Earlier, American world number 85 Sam Querrey continued his
prolonged slump with a 5-7 6-3 7-5 defeat to Denis Istomin of
Uzbekistan.
Plagued by injuries since last season, the former world
number 17 has not won a singles title since August 2010 and lost
for the fourth time in five contests this year.
In other matches, 19-year-old American Ryan Harrison upset
Belgian eighth seed Olivier Rochus 4-6 6-2 6-3, Matthew Ebden
defeated Dudi Sela 6-7 6-2 7-6 and France's Julien Benneteau
edged Ryan Sweeting 7-6 7-6.
World number 13 Gael Monfils was the tournament top seed but
the Frenchman withdrew from the event with a knee injury on
Wednesday and will also miss next week's tour stop in Memphis.
