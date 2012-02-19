SAN JOSE Feb 18 Canada's Milos Raonic
moved within one step of retaining his San Jose Open title after
he dispatched American Ryan Harrison 7-6 6-2 in the semi-finals
on Saturday.
Third-seed Raonic fired 20 aces to set up a clash with Denis
Istomin in Sunday's final of the indoor hard court event after
the Uzbek beat fifth-seed Julien Benneteau of France 6-3 6-7
6-3.
"I think I did a really good job taking care of the serve,"
Raonic told reporters. "What I was doing really well was making
most of my first serves. But when I missed a few, I was still
playing pretty well on the second serves."
In the opening set tie-breaker Raonic wasted little time
seizing command.
"The tiebreaker was huge," Harrison told reporters. "I
missed a forehand by like a half an inch on the first point and
after that he goes ace, ace.
"Then the very next point I hit the spot I wanted to, into
his body, to his forehand. He kind of hit it off the bottom of
the frame and it hits the net cord and went over."
In the third game of the second set Raonic fought of
Harrison's only break point opportunity and then broke the
American to seize a 3-1 lead before closing out victory.
