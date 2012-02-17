Feb 16 American prospect Ryan Harrison saved two
match points before storming through a third-set tiebreaker to
reach the San Jose Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 2-6 7-6
victory over compatriot Robbie Ginepri on Thursday.
The 19-year-old world number 94 saved the match points in
the 12th game of the deciding set before racing through the
subsequent tiebreak 7-0 against his vastly more experienced
opponent.
"To be able to keep it together in tight spots, especially
being down two match points, I'm getting a lot better at staying
under control," Harrison told reporters.
"At that point, if you lose the match, I just wanted to be
able to look back on it and say I took the bull by the horns and
lost on my terms."
Harrison struggled to hold serve in the opening game but
soon found his rhythm to break Ginepri immediately as he
dominated the first set.
The 29-year-old Ginepri, who was ranked as high as world
number 15 in 2005, rallied to take the second set 6-2 and both
players held firm in the decider until the younger man pulled
clear in the closing stages.
Harrison will next face Bulgarian Dimitar Kutrovsky, a 7-5
6-3 winner over American lucky loser Blake Strode, who replaced
top seed Gael Monfils in the draw after the Frenchman withdrew
from the event due to a right knee injury on Wednesday.
In the final match of the day, Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan
eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over American Michael Russell to set
up a quarter-final showdown against second seed and triple San
Jose champion Andy Roddick.
Fourth seed and 2009 champion Radek Stepanek of the Czech
Republic was the highest-ranked player to fall when he was upset
7-6 7-6 by Belgian Steve Darcis, who next plays Julien Benneteau
of France, a 6-2 6-4 winner against Gilles Muller.
In the other early match, sixth seeded South African Kevin
Anderson dispatched Australian Matthew Ebden 6-1 6-2 and
advanced to face defending champion Milos Raonic.
