BELGRADE Nov 24 Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic was elected Serbia's Tennis Association (TSS) president on Thursday in what he described as a bid to boost the country's image and create a conveyor belt of talent.

Jeremic, who broke into the tennis spotlight in April when he granted diplomatic passports to Serbia's top players including world number one Novak Djokovic, took over from long-serving TSS president Slobodan Zivojinovic.

"Our goal is to create a system in which Serbia's current success will not be just a flash in the pan we will reminisce about in a few decades, but rather a well-oiled mechanism which will keep producing top-level players," Jeremic said after a unanimous vote by the TSS delegates.

"I cannot pretend to be a tennis expert of Zivojinovic's calibre but I am a big tennis fan and my love for the game has been undiminished since I saw him play against (former Wimbledon champion) Pat Cash in the Davis Cup in Split 1987."

Jeremic immediately named Djokovic's uncle Goran, the Serbia Open chairman, as one of the TSS vice presidents instead of former Davis Cup coach Radmilo Armenulic who also stepped down.

Serbia's win over France in last December's Davis Cup final failed to mask an acrimonious rift between Zivojinovic and Djokovic's father Srdjan, who argued the 1986 Wimbledon semi-finalist had been in charge for too long on past merits.

DWINDLING SUPPORT

Supported by some of the TSS delegates, Djokovic senior claimed Zivojinovic had done nothing to boost his son's career when he was a child and very little to ensure long-term success.

Although Zivojinovic won a third four-year term in office by a landslide in January, popular support for him kept dwindling.

Having joined the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) Davis Cup committee in September, Zivojinovic first hinted he might step down earlier this month.

"It was a difficult decision to make at a time when tennis became a shining example of Serbia's talent and the country grew into one of the game's superpowers," Zivojinovic said.

"It shows the TSS has done an outstanding job and I am convinced my successor will do an excellent one too because he has got the enthusiasm required."

Having acknowledged he still had plenty to learn about tennis, Jeremic thanked Zivojinovic for showing "the level of understanding needed to move forward and sacrifice personal interests for a greater good."

"The time of divisions is behind us and we can only move forward united, hence everyone will walk out of here a winner as we stand together looking forward to the future," Jeremic said.