BELGRADE Nov 24 Foreign Minister Vuk
Jeremic was elected Serbia's Tennis Association (TSS) president
on Thursday in what he described as a bid to boost the country's
image and create a conveyor belt of talent.
Jeremic, who broke into the tennis spotlight in April when
he granted diplomatic passports to Serbia's top players
including world number one Novak Djokovic, took over from
long-serving TSS president Slobodan Zivojinovic.
"Our goal is to create a system in which Serbia's current
success will not be just a flash in the pan we will reminisce
about in a few decades, but rather a well-oiled mechanism which
will keep producing top-level players," Jeremic said after a
unanimous vote by the TSS delegates.
"I cannot pretend to be a tennis expert of Zivojinovic's
calibre but I am a big tennis fan and my love for the game has
been undiminished since I saw him play against (former Wimbledon
champion) Pat Cash in the Davis Cup in Split 1987."
Jeremic immediately named Djokovic's uncle Goran, the Serbia
Open chairman, as one of the TSS vice presidents instead of
former Davis Cup coach Radmilo Armenulic who also stepped down.
Serbia's win over France in last December's Davis Cup final
failed to mask an acrimonious rift between Zivojinovic and
Djokovic's father Srdjan, who argued the 1986 Wimbledon
semi-finalist had been in charge for too long on past merits.
DWINDLING SUPPORT
Supported by some of the TSS delegates, Djokovic senior
claimed Zivojinovic had done nothing to boost his son's career
when he was a child and very little to ensure long-term success.
Although Zivojinovic won a third four-year term in office by
a landslide in January, popular support for him kept dwindling.
Having joined the International Tennis Federation's (ITF)
Davis Cup committee in September, Zivojinovic first hinted he
might step down earlier this month.
"It was a difficult decision to make at a time when tennis
became a shining example of Serbia's talent and the country grew
into one of the game's superpowers," Zivojinovic said.
"It shows the TSS has done an outstanding job and I am
convinced my successor will do an excellent one too because he
has got the enthusiasm required."
Having acknowledged he still had plenty to learn about
tennis, Jeremic thanked Zivojinovic for showing "the level of
understanding needed to move forward and sacrifice personal
interests for a greater good."
"The time of divisions is behind us and we can only move
forward united, hence everyone will walk out of here a winner as
we stand together looking forward to the future," Jeremic said.
