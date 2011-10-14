(Adds Murray quotes)
* Nishikori set to be highest ranked Japanese
* Murray continues hot streak
* Ferrer beat Roddick
By Peter Simpson
SHANGHAI, China, Oct 14 Kei Nishikori underlined
his imminent status as Japan's highest-ranked player ever on the
ATP Tour with a commanding 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine's
Alexandr Dolgopolov to reach the semi-finals of the Shanghai
Masters on Friday.
The 21-year-old, widely tipped as a future top-10 player,
continued his dazzling form to snuff out the threat from the
tricky Dolgopolov and reach his first Masters Series semi-final
when he will face favourite Andy Murray.
In-form world number four Murray continued his quest for an
Asian hat-trick with a straightforward 6-3 6-2 victory over
Australian qualifier Matthew Ebden.
With so many big names, including world number two Rafa
Nadal, already departed Murray is now poised to follow his
titles in Bangkok and Tokyo with a successful defence of his
Shanghai title, although he is taking nothing for granted.
"There are some very good players left in the tournament,"
Murray, who is seeking a 21st career title, told reporters after
finally outclassing Ebden despite some early anxiety.
"Obviously Rafa going out was a bit of a surprise. The
surface really is a tough one for him here. And David Ferrer,
he's number five in the world. So let's not forget about him."
Ferrer beat American Andy Roddick 6-7 6-2 7-6 to set up an
all-Spanish semi-final against Feliciano Lopez who brushed aside
top seed Nadal's conqueror Florian Mayer 6-2 6-4.
Nishikori will rise from his current 47th to around 32 in
the world when the next set of rankings are released on Monday,
eclipsing the 46th spot reached by Shuzo Matsuoka in 1992.
Having already achieved his best Masters Series run by
beating Colombia's Santiago Giraldo on Thursday, Florida-based
Nishikori withstood nine aces from 12th seed Dolgopolov and
saved six of the seven break points against him.
It was a composed display and further proof that Nishikori
is starting to deliver on his potential.
"It means a lot to play semis here," he told reporters. "I'm
really excited now. I started well today."
"I knew he's going to hit a lot of slice shots and I had to
be careful," added Nishikori, who is coached by Murray's former
coach Brad Gilbert.
"It's been a great year for me. I will get to my highest
ranking. To be the number one player in Japan means a lot. Now
it's the semis here, one of the biggest tournaments for me."
Looking ahead to his first encounter with Murray, Nishikori
said it would be a formidable test.
"Andy has won two tournaments in a row, and beating Nadal
(in Japan). It's going to be tough. I've never played him but
I'm going to ask my coach. He knows a lot of things, I guess."
Mayer came back down to earth from his victory over Nadal as
the rangy Lopez took him apart in one hour and eight minutes to
reach the semi-finals in Shanghai for a second time having also
got to the last four in 2009.
The relentlessly consistent Ferrer came from a set behind
against 10th seed Roddick, clinching a 50th victory of an
impressive season in a deciding set tiebreak.
"I thought the second and third sets he played at an
extremely high level and served pretty well," Roddick, who still
has an outside chance of qualifying for the ATP World Tour
Finals in London next month, said.
"You know, you normally don't count on him making a lot of
first serves, hitting aces. I felt like today he did that and
got himself out of trouble a couple of times."
Ferrer secured the fifth spot of eight in the season-ending
tournament in London on Thursday.
(Editing by Martyn Herman)