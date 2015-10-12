Oct 12 Controversial Australian Nick Kyrgios swept aside Andreas Haider-Maurer in straight sets on Monday to set up a second round clash with Japan's Kei Nishikori in the Shanghai Masters.

The outspoken Australian, who fired 13 aces and saved all five break points in a 6-3 6-2 win over his Austrian opponent, had no illusions about the task ahead.

"Kei's one of the best players in the world right now," said Kyrgios. "He's got unbelievable returns. He's a great athlete. He's playing well. So I know what I have to do."

Slovak Martin Klizan beat local favourite Zhang Ze 7-6(8) 6-2 and now runs into top seed Novak Djokovic who is gunning for his ninth title of the year.

Croatia's Ivo Karlovic, who prevailed 6-4 7-6(6) over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, also faces a formidable second round opponent in 2009 runner-up Rafa Nadal who lost to Djokovic in Sunday's China Open final.

American John Isner burnished his big-serving reputation with 20 aces in a 6-1 6-2 romp against Adrian Mannarino, while Roberto Bautista Agut also had it easy against fellow Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez who was beaten 6-2 6-3.

American Steve Johnson cut short Italian Andreas Seppi's campaign with a 4-6 6-1 7-6(2) win.