Tennis-Sofia Open men's singles semifinal results
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Sofia Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-David Goffin (Belgium) beat 4-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 5-7 6-4 7-6(3)
SHANGHAI, China Oct 13 Top seed Rafa Nadal suffered a shock 7-6 6-3 defeat by Germany's Florian Mayer at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.
After Mayer edged a first-set tiebreak, the German broke Nadal twice in the second set to reach the quarter-finals.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Benoit Paire (France) 6-2 6-2
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Fed Cup World Group Quarterfinal match between Czech Republic and Spain on Saturday Spain lead 1-Czech Republic 1-0 On Saturday Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-0 3-6 6-1