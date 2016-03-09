By Gederts Gelzis
RIGA, March 9 Latvia expressed sadness on
Wednesday over the banning of the drug that has cast a pall over
the career of tennis star Maria Sharapova, describing it as "one
of the most significant accomplishments" of the tiny nation's
scientists.
The five-time grand slam champion has revealed she tested
positive in January for the drug meldonium, which its Latvian
inventor once said had been used to toughen up Soviet troops
fighting at high altitudes three decades ago.
Latvia, a Baltic nation of under 2 million people that won
independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, is relatively
unknown to outsiders apart from visitors who use the capital
Riga as a destination for partying.
So meldonium, which is marketed as Mildronate by the Latvian
pharmaceutical firm Grindeks, is a source of some
national pride.
"It's sad that there is such a situation, that this drug has
been banned," said Andrejs Vaivars, a spokesman for Prime
Minister Maris Kucinskis. "Especially given that is one of the
most significant accomplishments of Latvian scientists in
general."
Meldonium, which is available cheaply over the counter
without a prescription in the Baltic states and Sharapova's
native Russia, is normally used to treat heart conditions such
as angina.
But the drug, which boosts blood flow and may enhance
athletic performance, was banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency
(WADA) as of Jan. 1. Sharapova said she had missed an email
informing her about the ban.
Scientist Ivars Kalvins invented the drug in mid-1970s when
Latvia was still a Soviet republic. Kalvins told the local
newspaper Diena in 2009 that it had been used to boost troops'
fighting stamina in the 1980s. At that time Soviet forces were
battling insurgents in Afghanistan.
"There are high mountain conditions, lack of oxygen,"
Kalvins said. "They were all given Mildronate. They didn't know
what they were using themselves. Nobody asked them anything back
there."
Kirovs Lipmans, chairman of Grindeks and its biggest
shareholder, said use of the drug did not constitute doping and
he criticised the government for not defending its reputation
against WADA.
"The government is not fighting against it, it is not doing
anything, they are absolutely not interested in this. How can
they act like that?" said Lipmans, who also heads the Latvian
Ice Hockey Federation and is a member of the country' Olympic
Committee.
Government officials said WADA was acting independently and
they could not influence its decisions.
Grindeks is seeking to register Mildronate in China, and
Lipmans said he would like to see it also registered in the
future in western Europe. The company has said it was looking to
diversify its sales as its revenues in Russia were hit by the
fall in rouble.
