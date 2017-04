LONDON, March 10 Maria Sharapova's racket provider Head has extended its contract with the former world number one despite her failed drugs test at this year's Australian Open, Sky Sports reported on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Russian will be provisionally suspended from playing tennis this weekend after she admitted at a news conference on Monday taking the banned substance meldonium.

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer cut ties with Sharapova this week, while Nike and Porsche have distanced themselves from the five-times grand slam champion.

