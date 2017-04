LOS ANGELES, March 7 Former tennis world number one Maria Sharapova said on Monday that she recently received a letter saying she had failed a drug test at the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old Russian, a five-times grand slam champion, has not competed since she lost to Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January and has struggled with a series of injuries in recent years. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)