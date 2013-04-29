MOSCOW, April 29 Fresh from claiming her 29th WTA singles title, Maria Sharapova made a one-day stop in Moscow to present her 'Shugarpova' candy brand to the Russian market on Monday.

The Florida-based Russian insisted that despite her multiple business ventures, her tennis career remains her main focus.

"Right now tennis is the most important for me," the world number two told reporters at an upscale Moscow store, where a small pack of 'Shugarpova' sweets is sold for 175 roubles ($5.66).

Sharapova, who turned 26 this month, said she still planned to compete at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"(The London Olympics) was a good experience for me. I got a chance to carry the Russian flag at the opening ceremony and winning a silver medal," she said.

"But now I want more, I hope to get the gold in 2016."

Sharapova retained her Stuttgart title by beating China's Li Na in Sunday's final on clay as she continued her preparations for next month's French Open where she will defend her title. (Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Ed Osmond)