March 8 Five-times grand slam champion Maria Sharapova's failed drug test at this year's Australian Open provoked a flurry of reaction from athletes, on social media and beyond.

While most expressed shock and some sympathy for the Russian tennis player, others were less charitable.

WORLD NO. 1 SERENA WILLIAMS

"Most people were surprised and shocked by Maria, but at the same time, most people were happy that she was upfront and very honest. It showed a lot of courage to admit to what she had done and what she had neglected to look at in terms of the list (of banned drugs) at the end of the year."

When asked if Sharapova was being punished more harshly than male athletes who have faced scandals, and if that suggested a double standard, Williams said:

"In sport and in life, there's always a double standard, always, and I think that's something that everyone knows. Whether it's a race thing or a sex thing, there's always been a double standard.

"However, this is a different thing and I think that, as Maria said, she's ready to take full responsibility and I think that showed a lot of courage and a lot of heart."

CURRENT DANISH PLAYER CAROLINE WOZNIACKI

"When we take any medication, I think we double and triple and quadruple check. Sometimes, even things like cough drops or nasal sprays can be on the list. So I think, as athletes, we always make sure there's nothing in it that can put us in a bad situation."

AMERICAN SPRINTER AND OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALLIST ARIES MERRITT AT THE USOC MEDIA SUMMIT IN BEVERLY HILLS

"As an athlete it is your responsibility to always know what's being placed on the banned list. Period. We are informed through USADA or the USTAF what's on the banned list. They send us an email.

"I can't speak for USA Tennis, I can't speak for USA Golf but I know in my sport we are sent emails that tell us what is on the banned list and every year we have to take a USADA course and that course gives us the link to everything that is banned.

"There is no excuse."

SEVEN-TIME GRAND SLAM SINGLES CHAMPION JUSTINE HENIN

"Some questions still have to be asked and it's very difficult at the moment to give an opinion. What I can say is it's not good for the game.

"Rules are important, rules have to be respected so that's the thing we can say today. But I am still a little bit sad about all of this."

RUSSIAN FORMER WORLD NO. 1 MARAT SAFIN

"The situation is pretty difficult but I think there is a lot we still have to understand. It can be a mistake. But it depends how they (investigators) take it and how they feel about the situation."

FORMER WORLD NO.1 JENNIFER CAPRIATI ON TWITTER

"I'm extremely angry and disappointed. I had to lose my career and never opted to cheat no matter what. I had to throw in the towel and suffer.

"I didn't have the high priced team of drs that found a way for me to cheat and get around the system and wait for science to catch up. The responses are exactly what i am talking about. Everything based on illusion and lie driven by the media for over 20 yrs. Beyond unfair."

TENNIS GREAT MARTINA NAVRATILOVA ON TWITTER

"Hold your horses everyone - about Maria - I don't have all the facts, I hope it's an honest mistake, stuff was legal as far as I know till 2015."

FORMER PLAYER JAMES BLAKE ON TWITTER

"Wow. Classy of @MariaSharapova to hold a press conference for this and admit making a mistake. Definitely agree that have to be aware though."

CURRENT AMERICAN PLAYER RYAN HARRISON on TWITTER

"Maria handled that so well. In my opinion, honest mistake from a great champion"

FORMER TOP 10 PLAYER AND COACH BRAD GILBERT

"Still stunned that nobody on Shazza team checked new list from WADA, players are responsible but this is big time oversight on team as well."

AUSTRALIAN PLAYER MATT EBDEN

"Doesn't look that innocent for Sharapova or whoever else took it, this Meldonium stuff but who knows?"

BRITISH OLYMPIC HEPTATHLON BRONZE MEDALLIST KELLY SOTHERTON

"I'm pretty sure if this was a track and field athlete they'd be getting a much rawer deal than Sharapova. However it is what it is. #Sharapova" (Compiled by Martyn Herman in London, Frank Pingue in Toronto and Gina Cherelus in New York)