STOCKHOLM May 21 Former world number four Robin Soderling is to take a further break from tennis after suffering a illness-hit 10 months.

Twice a losing finalist at the French Open, Soderling was struck down by glandular fever after winning the Swedish Open in Bastad in July 2011 and has not played since.

But despite damage done to his thyroid and adrenal glands by the fever, he has no plans to quit the sport for good just yet.

"Of course I've thought about it now and then but I'm 28 now and I have plenty of good years in front of me," the Swede told a news conference in Stockholm on Monday.

Soderling, who has slid to 56 in the world rankings, has shelved any plans of taking part in Wimbledon or the Olympics but could return later in the year.

"I haven't given up on the year. Hopefully I can come back a little, at an OK level," he said.

Soderling has won 10 career titles since his ATP tour debut in 2001 and was ranked number four in the world in 2010 and last year, but the glare of publicity has not always been welcome.

"Sometimes I wish I was involved in bowling or something, so I could be sick in peace," he said. (Editing by Mark Meadows)