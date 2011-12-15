MADRID Dec 15 Albert Costa has stepped
down as captain of Spain's Davis Cup team and moved into a new
role as overseer of all the country's national teams, the
Spanish tennis federation (RFET) said on Thursday.
Costa, a former French Open singles champion, led Spain to
two Davis Cup titles in his three years at the helm, the second
coming against Argentina in Seville two weeks ago.
"For the RFET it is a great satisfaction that we can
continue working with a person with his great sporting
experience," federation president Jose Luis Escanuela said in a
statement.
"It is great news for Spanish tennis to know that Costa,
after three exceptional years in the Davis Cup, is from now
co-ordinating and working on the strategies of our men's and
women's national teams."
Costa, 36, will head up a new structure overseeing the
captains of the Davis Cup, Federation Cup and 2012 Olympic teams
and act as an assessor in other areas of Spanish professional
tennis, the federation said.
"I am proud to have the confidence of the RFET in this new
stage of my professional links with the organisation that runs
Spanish tennis," Costa said.
"After three fantastic years at the head of the Davis Cup
team I take up this new challenge with enthusiasm, knowing that
to face up to our future objectives we have an enormous tennis
potential due to the quality of the sportspeople and coaches we
have."
One of his first challenges will be to find his replacement
as captain of the Davis Cup team for 2012, with Alex Corretja
and Carlos Moya being linked to the position.
The five-times champions will be deprived of the world
number two Rafa Nadal next year, who has already ruled himself
out to focus his attentions on the 2012 Olympic Games in London.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington)