MADRID Dec 27 Alex Corretja will be
Spain's new Davis Cup team captain for the next two years, the
country's tennis federation (RFET) said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The former world number two and twice French Open finalist
replaces Albert Costa who stepped up into a director's role at
the federation after leading Spain to Davis Cup final victories
over Czech Republic in 2009 and Argentina in 2011.
"I am absolutely convinced that today we have reached a
great agreement for Spanish tennis," RFET president Jose Luis
Escanuela said.
"To unite his technical and human qualities with that of our
players is without doubt a step forward for the success of the
team."
The 37-year-old Corretja added: "It's a privilege to be able
to captain the best team of players in the world."
He will be presented to the media on Wednesday.
Corretja, who helped Spain win the first of their five Davis
Cups in 2000, starts the defence of their title with a world
group first round tie at home to Kazakhstan on Feb. 10-12.
