MADRID Dec 27 Alex Corretja will be Spain's new Davis Cup team captain for the next two years, the country's tennis federation (RFET) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former world number two and twice French Open finalist replaces Albert Costa who stepped up into a director's role at the federation after leading Spain to Davis Cup final victories over Czech Republic in 2009 and Argentina in 2011.

"I am absolutely convinced that today we have reached a great agreement for Spanish tennis," RFET president Jose Luis Escanuela said.

"To unite his technical and human qualities with that of our players is without doubt a step forward for the success of the team."

The 37-year-old Corretja added: "It's a privilege to be able to captain the best team of players in the world."

He will be presented to the media on Wednesday.

Corretja, who helped Spain win the first of their five Davis Cups in 2000, starts the defence of their title with a world group first round tie at home to Kazakhstan on Feb. 10-12.