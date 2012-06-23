MADRID, June 23 The controversial blue clay
surface used for the first time at the Madrid Open last month
will be banished next year, the governing body of men's tennis
said on Saturday.
World numbers one and two, Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal,
led the complaints against the new surface, saying it was too
slippery.
"After careful consideration I have decided blue clay courts
will not be allowed next year," ATP executive chairman and
president Brad Drewett said in a statement.
"I very much believe in innovation and exploring ways to
enhance our sport.
"While the blue clay may have offered better visibility on
television, there were clearly issues with the quality of the
courts in Madrid this year which were not acceptable at an ATP
World Tour Masters 1000 tournament," Drewett added.
"Regardless of colour we must first ensure that courts are
safe and fair for players."
Drewett was keen to stress, however, that he did not want to
put a break on new ideas.
"(Madrid tournament owner) Ion Tiriac has been a great
supporter of the game for many years and I continue to encourage
his ideas including the testing of blue clay at non-ATP World
Tour events," he added.
"At this time however it's clear that further development is
required before it can be considered for use at ATP World Tour
level."
(Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)