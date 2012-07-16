(Adds details, quotes)
* Serena dominates young compatriot
* Now heads back to London for Olympics
By Matt Cronin
STANFORD, California, July 15,Top seed Serena
Williams overcame a week fighting jet-lag to beat fellow
American Coco Vandeweghe 7-5 6-3 to retain the Stanford Classic
title on Sunday.
Just eight days after winning her fifth Wimbledon single
title, Williams fought off a set point in the first set before
overcoming big-serving Vandeweghe, who had reached her first WTA
final.
The 30-year-old Williams used her experience and know-how to
race past the 20-year-old, nailing 21 winners. Vandeweghe struck
20 winners but also committed 25 unforced errors.
Williams, who had been contending with jet lag much of the
week after travelling from London to California, was satisfied
with the title run.
"I played well enough to win, but I can do a lot better and
play stronger," she said. "But there are a lot of positives and
I was fighting and I didn't quit.
"I survived and didn't play my greatest, but mentally I was
there and that really helped me a lot."
Vandeweghe served for the first set at 5-4 but could not
convert her only set point when Williams ripped a cross court
backhand return off a second serve.
It took Williams six break points to break back to 5-5, but
the 20 year-old Vandeweghe finally handed it to her when she
double faulted.
"I been serving well all week and I still feel like I served
pretty well against Serena, but she's a great player and she
going to take advantage of opportunities, especially on second
serves on set point," Vandeweghe said.
Williams took a 3-1 lead in the second set when Vandeweghe
again double faulted and while she pushed Williams with her huge
serve and heavy ground strokes, she could not get a break point
on the Williams serve in the set and Williams sealed the title
with a forehand winner down the line.
Williams won her 43rd career title, tying her with her older
sister Venus for the most titles among active players on the WTA
tour. The world number four has now also won 28 of her last 29
matches.
She will now take a couple of days off, play an exhibition
match and then head to London to prepare for the Olympics where
she will defend her doubles title with Venus and attempt to win
the singles gold.
"A gold medal will mean a lot to me, but I can't lay all my
hopes and dreams on that," she said.
