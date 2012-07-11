By Matt Cronin
STANFORD, California, July 10 Poland's Urszula
Radwanska took a leaf out of her older sister Agnieszka's book
by delivering a battling 3-6 6-3 6-4 win over Eleni Daniilidou
in the first round of the Stanford Classic on Tuesday.
Urszula had to watch her older sister contest the Wimbledon
final on television on Saturday, and while it was an emotional
day watching the new world number two lose to Serena Williams in
three sets, it did not deter her from own task on Tuesday.
She struggled for most of the match against the veteran
Daniilidou, but in the end was the more aggressive and accurate
player on the big points.
The 20-year-old will face eighth seed Marina Erakovic in the
second round after the New Zealander beat Jana Juricova of
Slovakia 6-2 6-2.
"“It was a very tough match," Radwanska said. “"I played her
in Tashkent and it was also 6-4 in the third set. I was trying
to be solid and attack her backhand and hold my serve.
"She plays more like a man with a big serve and big forehand
and a slice backhand."
Radwanska, who reached a career high ranking of No. 54 last
month, is a more aggressive player than her older sister, who
relies more on guile and speed to win matches. Urszula mixed in
some serve and volley with her baseline game.
“"My dad always said in important moments to serve and go to
the net and the girls will be surprised, they won't know what to
do," she said.
Urszula said it had been an emotional day watching her older
sister lose in her fist Grand Slam final.
"“I wish I could have been there with her, but I have my own
career and had to come here," she said. "“When she cried, I
started crying. It was emotional. She's usually not that
emotional. On court usually she's serious, a poker face and not
showing emotions at all."
Romanian Sorana Cirstea also advanced on Tuesday, beating
American Vania King 7-5 6-4.
Nicole Gibbs, who plays at Stanford University, overcame
Noppawan Lertcheewakarn of Thailand 6-4 6-4 and will face top
seed and Wimbledon champion Serena Williams on Wednesday.
Gibbs' doubles partner, Mallory Burdette, defeated Britain's
Anne Keothavong 2-6 7-5 6-4.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)