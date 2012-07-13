By Matt Cronin
STANFORD, California, July 12 Marion Bartoli
fought back from a stuttering start to defeat Mallory Burdette
7-5 6-0 and reach the quarter-finals of the Stanford Classic on
Thursday.
The second seed was joined in the quarters by No. 3 Dominika
Cibulkova, who beat Japan's Erika Sema 6-1 6-3, and ninth seed
Sorana Cirstea, who stopped Chinese teenager Zheng Saisai 6-3
6-3. Pole Urszula Radwanska also reached the next round after
beating eighth seed Marina Erakovic of New Zealand 6-3 3-6 6-4.
Bartoli was in trouble early in the first set and fought off
two set points when down 5-3. The Frenchwoman was so focused on
finding her rhythm that she said she did not even realise she
was facing set points.
"“I wasn't focusing on the score, it was more about me
trying to move and play better," the 27-year-old said. "“Plus I
know how to deal with pressure."
After breaking Burdette to 5-4, Bartoli cruised the rest of
the way, not dropping another game as she dragged the tall
21-year-old around the court.
Burdette, who plays for Stanford University, had won her
first match on the WTA level in the first round when she beat
Britain's Anne Keothavong, but she was no match for the world
No. 9.
"I felt I was playing against myself," said Bartoli, who won
the 2009 Stanford title. “"She was tough and I felt I needed to
wait until the storm calmed down, play more into the court, take
some time away from her and get the first strike.
"Then in the second set everything started to click."
Romanian Cirstea reached her fourth quarter-final of the
year after her win over China's Zheng.
"“I didn't know much about her but I played solid," Cirstea
said. "“I'm just happy I have adjusted fast from the grass
courts to the hard courts."
Bartoli, who lost in last year's final to Serena Williams,
will face fifth seed Yanina Wickmayer of Belgium.
Top seed Williams will meet sixth seed Channelle Scheepers
in the quarter-finals, while Radwanska will play lucky loser
Coco Vandeweghe.
