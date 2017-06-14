Tennis-Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
June 22 French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
STUTTGART, Germany, June 14 Roger Federer slumped to a 2-6 7-6(8) 6-4 loss to German veteran Tommy Haas at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday in a disappointing comeback after the 18-times grand slam champion missed the entire claycourt season.
Federer, who opted out of the claycourt swing in order to prepare for an assault on an eighth Wimbledon crown, made a sensational start to the year by winning the Australian Open and subsequent titles at Indian Wells and Miami.
Yet despite a superb first set on grass, he lost his focus as the 39-year-old Haas, in his farewell season, proved the more consistent from the baseline and set up a quarter-final clash against countryman Mischa Zverev.
Federer, 35, grabbed an early break as his attacking topspin backhand, which had served him so well earlier this year, was again on display.
Haas, a former world number two but currently at 302, was broken again as the Swiss served out the set on his first opportunity after 22 minutes.
Federer saved four set points and wasted a match point as the German forced a third set where he broke his opponent early on.
He held on to his advantage and sealed a memorable win with his second match point. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON, June 21 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga joined the exodus of seeds at the Aegon Championships after being outplayed by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller at a boiling hot Queen's Club on Wednesday.
June 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 7-5 6-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat Julien Benneteau (France) 4-6 6-3 6-4 Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-4 Donald Young (U.S.) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-4