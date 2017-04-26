UPDATE 1-Tennis-Second seed Dimitrov crashes out of Stuttgart Open
* Dimitrov lost only eight service points (Updates with quotes, latest result, details)
STUTTGART, Germany, April 26 Former world number one Maria Sharapova made a winning comeback to the tour on Wednesday following her 15-month doping ban, beating Italian Roberta Vinci in straight sets in the first round of the Stuttgart Grand Prix.
The 30-year-old Russian, three-time winner on Stuttgart's clay courts, received a controversial wild card for the German tournament, having had no ranking points after more than a year out following her suspension for banned substances.
She had a nervous start in front of a supportive crowd but quickly found her strokes and her trademark shrieks to power past the world number 36 7-5 6-3 and set up a second-round clash against fellow Russian Ekaterina Makarova.
Sharapova's initial two-year suspension was reduced to 15 months after she tested positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium, a medication the Russian had been taking within the rules but which was then reclassified as a banned drug. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results from the Stuttgart International Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Benoit Paire (France) beat Peter Gojowczyk (Germany) 6-2 6-4 Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) beat 2-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 7-6(4) 6-3 3-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat Bernard Tomic (Australia) 7-6(4) 6-2 Feliciano Lopez (Spain) beat Jeremy Chardy (France) 6-3 3-6 6-2
BIRMINGHAM, England, June 15 World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Aegon Classic in Birmingham due to a right ankle injury, organisers said on Thursday.