SYDNEY Jan 10 Champion Petra Kvitova and Agnieszka Radwanska have withdrawn from this week's Sydney International, dealing a double-blow to organisers of the Australian Open warmup.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova pulled out of last week's Shenzhen Open in China with a gastro-intestinal illness and the same complaint had forced her out of Sydney, organisers said.

"I'm really disappointed to have to withdraw ... but unfortunately I am still not feeling well," the world number six, who has not played a competitive match since the Fed Cup final in November, said in a statement.

"Being defending champion, this tournament obviously means a lot to me and I've always had a wonderful time playing this event.

"I look forward to coming back in future years to play."

Radwanska, who won in Shenzhen and will be world number four when the WTA rankings are updated on Monday, had withdrawn due to a left leg injury, organisers said.

"Sorry to have to withdraw from @SydneyTennis ... Great tournament and hope you have a good week."

World number two Simona Halep, who enjoys a first round bye, is the top seed at the event.

