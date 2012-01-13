SYDNEY Jan 13 Finnish qualifier Jarkko Nieminen
has vowed to arrest a horrendous finals record in the decider of
the Sydney International on Saturday and build some momentum for
his Australian Open encounter with David Nalbandian.
Nieminen, who beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 7-6 6-3 in the
first semi-final on Friday, will face French journeyman Julien
Benneteau for the Sydney title and hopes to improve his poor run
of one win from 11 finals.
Benneteau, who stunned Marcos Baghdatis 6-4 6-4 in the other
Sydney semi-final, is also no stranger to big stage letdowns
having lost all five of his previous finals.
Nieminen said he had been overmatched in most of his title
games and that his poor record was not a concern.
"It's not the best, but I haven't felt like the finals have
been a big thing for me," he said. "At least half of those
losses I didn't have any chances.
"I had Federer twice, a few matches in which I basically got
destroyed. I was just simply the second best player of the week.
I tried my best. Obviously it hasn't been enough to win more
titles, but hopefully I can take one more tomorrow."
Nieminen said Nalbandian would be a tough draw at Melbourne
Park but it could have been a lot worse.
"Nowadays he is always a big question mark," Nieminen said.
"When he's playing his best tennis he's obviously still one
of the best players in the world, but he hasn't been as solid
recently as he was during his best years."
Benneteau, who drew Slovakia's world number 100 Karol Beck
in the first round for Melbourne, is 0-4 in head-to-head battles
against Nieminen.
"I'm confident but I've never beaten him on tour," Benneteau
said. "Each time it was very tough matches, very tight, three
sets, long matches."
The final game of the Frenchman's encounter with Cypriot
Baghdatis on Friday was a thriller, with eight deuces and
lasting 15 minutes.
"It was a little bit epic," he said. "I think for people who
follow me in France on live scores or on TV, on the Internet
.... I'm pretty sure they were a little bit nervous.
"It was not good for my father's heart."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
