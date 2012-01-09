SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters)- Germany's Andrea Petkovic did
something completely out of character after winning her opening
match at the Sydney International. She simply walked to the net
and shook hands.
No exuberant celebration, no 'Petko Dance,' the sprightly
jig that became her trademark way of celebrating victories when
she announced herself to the tennis world by reaching the
quarter-finals of the Australian Open last year.
Having beaten Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-2 6-3 on
Ken Rosewall Arena on Monday, Petkovic simply packed up her
racquets and strolled away, but said she would be tripping the
light fantastic again when she gets to Melbourne Park next week.
One of the more effervescent characters on the WTA Tour,
Petkovic is deciding whether to replace the now defunct 'Petko
Dance' with the moon walk, or a copy of the celebrations of
German soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger.
"I always try to do something new," she said. "Right now I
have the 'Petko Dunk'. It's a shout-out to a fellow German
athlete. It's Bastian Schweinsteiger. We met at the awards
ceremony of athlete of the year."
Schweinsteiger had promised to do the 'Petko Dance' if she
emulated his goal celebration.
"He told me if I do that, he's going to do the Petko Dance
next time he shoots a goal. So I'm really excited if he's going
to do it. He's practicing, I heard. So I'm probably doing the
Petko Dunk now."
Petkovic's post-victory dancing has polarised opinion. Some
found it entertaining. Others found it over-the-top for tennis
and perhaps disrespectful to her defeated opponents.
"After the tournament at Miami last year, I wanted to stop
it at all," she said. "I had two tournaments where I didn't do
anything and I lost two times, first and second round.
"So then I brought something new back. I did the moon walk.
I get annoyed and bored by myself very quickly. I don't think
the other girls on tour cared about it but there are always
people who don't like you if you're a little extreme.
"There are always critics. But I don't really care what
people say."
Petkovic reached the quarter-finals in Brisbane last week in
her first WTA event since her knee injury in October.
"I was really satisfied with the way I played today," she
said. "Last week I was really struggling with my fitness. I was
having ups and downs because maybe also I didn't play for a long
time, two and a half months.
"I was out since Beijing, so I was struggling with finding
my way into matches again. But I was really pleased with my
performance today because I really played each point with a high
intensity."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
