SYDNEY Jan 11 Victoria Azarenka remains content
to stay out of the limelight as she continued her preparations
for the Australian Open with a solid 7-5 6-4 victory over Marion
Bartoli in the Sydney International quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Ignoring a power failure that forced the chair umpire to
shout scores to the crowd, the 22-year-old from Belarus gave a
timely reminder of her title credentials ahead of the season's
first grand slam, starting in Melbourne on Monday.
With so much attention on world number one Caroline
Wozniacki and number two Petra Kvitova, the third-ranked
Azarenka remains focused on taking each match as they come and
not concerned with improving her position in the standings.
"You know, it's just numbers," Azarenka said after rallying
from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to overcome the eighth seed.
"You have to go far in the tournament and get those ranking
points to become number one, number two. You just have to win
matches. For me, I'm really focusing on winning matches and
improving my game. With that, the results come, right?
"So we'll see. If the other girls get that attention, I'm
happy for them."
The second set against Bartoli was played in a surreal
atmosphere when the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre lost
power.
The scoreboard on Ken Rosewall Arena went blank and stayed
that way. The video referral system was shut down because
replays were not available and the umpire had to raise her
voice.
"It makes it fun," Azarenka laughed.
"If it was perfect it would be too boring. No lights, lots
of wind... I mean, it's exciting. It was a distraction but I
think it was for both of us. I was just trying to take it as the
conditions that I have to deal with.
"I was really trying to focus and find my game, adjust my
game to the conditions, because it's not up to me to change
them.
"Marion played some incredible tennis. We always have tough
matches, so I was expecting to have another tough battle. She
really made me dig deep today and lift my game, which I'm glad I
could at the important moments.
"It was a great test and a good match. I'm glad to have won
that kind of fight."
Earlier, China's Li Na reached the semi-finals with a 6-2
7-6 victory over the Czech Republic's Lucie Safarova before
facing another barrage of questions about the input of her
husband and coach, Jiang Shan.
"As a coach, sometimes I was feeling he was doing good but
sometimes I feel like he does stupid things," Li said.
"But if I win the match, I have to listen to what he says. I
just say 'yeah, yeah, yeah' but deep inside I was thinking 'come
on, I was playing out on the court, not you. You can only
talk'."
The blackout affected the entire neighbourhood surrounding
the venue and threatened to disrupt the night session completely
before power was restored 30 minutes after play was scheduled to
start, allowing both Wozniacki and Kvitova to take to the court.
