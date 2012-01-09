SYDNEY Jan 9 Petra Kvitova will challenge
Caroline Wozniacki for the world number one ranking this week,
though it is a subject the Czech prefers not to discuss.
"I read in the newspaper that I can be number one in Sydney
so I know, but this tournament is very tough," Kvitova told
reporters ahead of her first match at the Sydney International
on Tuesday.
"It's not easy to win these matches and this tournament. I'm
still hearing this question about the first position in (the)
WTA. Sometimes it's really crazy. Talking about the rankings -
it's only words."
Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who plays Romanian Alexandra
Dulgheru on Tuesday, will replace Dane Wozniacki at the top of
the rankings if she wins the Sydney title.
Wozniacki opens against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova, who
beat her in straight sets at the same stage last year. Both
Wozniacki and Kvitova, the top two seeds, have first-round byes.
The 21-year-old Kvitova said she was feeling strong after
taking to the mountains to help her cope with asthma.
"I had 14 days in the mountains in Slovakia where there was
snow and we did the fitness preparation," she said. "The
altitude there is very good for my asthma and I can breathe
well.
"We did a lot of running and we were in the gym, and of
course we could take the walk to the mountains and see the
beautiful places there."
Kvitova beat Wozniacki in three sets at the Hopman Cup in
Perth last week. The mixed-team event carried no rankings points
but still provided a confidence boost ahead of the Australian
Open starting next week.
"I'm happy that I won, but it's something different,"
Kvitova said. "It's tough to say anything because it was not
about the points or rankings or anything like that. It was a
good match for us to prepare for Sydney and for the grand slam.
We saw a little bit how we have both prepared."
Nine of the top 10 women in the world are playing in Sydney,
with the only absentee being number four Maria Sharapova, who
pulled out of last week's Brisbane International with an ankle
injury.
