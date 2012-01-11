(Adds quotes)
By Will Swanton
SYDNEY Jan 11 Caroline Wozniacki faced a battle
to be fit for the Australian Open after being reduced to tears
during a dramatic defeat by Agnieszka Radwanska at the Sydney
International on Wednesday.
Wozniacki lost 3-6 7-5 6-2 in a late-night quarter-final
thriller, which could signal the end of her reign as world
number one with Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in position to
take top spot within 48 hours.
The Dane's left wrist was strapped when trailing 1-2 in the
deciding set, just five days before the start of the year's
first grand slam.
"I hope it's not serious," she told reporters. "I could feel
it today, especially in the third set. I'm going to go get it
checked out tomorrow and hopefully it's ok. Let's just hope for
the best. I should be completely fine for Australian Open. I
started feeling it more and more during the match."
Top seed Wozniacki served for the match at 5-4 in the second
set before Poland's Radwanska hit a purple patch to run away
with victory.
World number eight Radwanska will play Belarus's world
number three Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals on Thursday.
World number two Kvitova lines up against China's world number
five Li Na.
Wozniacki, teary-eyed during the final set, floated a
forehand long to concede defeat just after midnight.
She faces the prospect of starting the Australian Open as the
top seed having relinquished the world number one spot between
the draw and play getting underway at Melbourne Park.
Kvitova is guaranteed to knock Wozniackioff the top if she
wins the final in Sydney, scheduled for Friday night.
"To be honest, I don't think about the ranking," said
Wozniacki who has never won a grand slam. "The most important
thing is to be healthy and be able to play and play well."
Kvitova was highly impressive in her 6-0 6-4 thumping of
Slovakia's world number 21 Daniel Hantuchova on Ken Rosewall
Arena.
"Really I played very well," Kvitova said. "On this high
level, how I played the first set, it's not easy to play like
that all match.. I actually thought before tonight I hated
playing in the wind but I played not bad.
"You have to fight with the wind. Nobody is asking if it's
okay for you or no. I'm still on track (to be number one) but
it's still two matches to go and the next one is really tough
against Li Na. She's a tough opponent, of course. She's in the
top five."
Kvitova had struggled with her breathing in her three-set
win over Alexandra Dulgheru in the second round, a match played
in the heat of the day. Her asthma was much less a factor in the
night match against the overpowered Hantuchova.
"I have to say it was not really bad tonight," she said. "I
have more problem in the USA than here. This is not really humid
here."
