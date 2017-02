BANGKOK Oct 2 World number four Andy Murray lost just two games as he breezed past American Donald Young in 48 minutes on Sunday to win the Thailand Open in Bangkok.

The top seed won 6-2 6-0 against the 55th ranked Young who was outclassed in his first Tour final.

Murray converted all five break points against his unseeded opponent to claim his third title of the year.

The 24-year-old Scot raced into a 4-0 in the opening set before Young managed to hold on to a couple of service games to get on to the scoreboard.

It was one-way traffic in the second set as Murray conceded just three points against the 22-year-old Amercian who had caused an upset in the semi-finals against second seed Gael Monfils of France.