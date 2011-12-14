SYDNEY Dec 14 Australia's number one tennis
player Bernard Tomic says he is being harassed by a policeman
after being stopped for dangerous driving, or "hooning" in local
parlance, in Queensland at the weekend.
The 19-year-old world number 42, who reached the
quarter-finals at Wimbledon this year, was stopped but not
ticketed in Surfer's Paradise on Sunday in his distinctive
orange BMW M3.
"He doesn't like me for some reason ... he's always on my
tail," Tomic said of the officer who stopped him.
"I think it's really bad. I haven't done a thing wrong -- I
just go about my business as a tennis player," he told
Brisbane's Courier-Mail.
"Hoon" is a semi-official Australian term for young drivers
guilty of dangerous driving, including such breaches of the law
as street racing and performing burnouts.
"I didn't speed, I didn't do any of that stuff," he said.
"The car's very loud but I don't know what he defines as
hooning.
"It scared me a bit, to be honest. He's pulled me over a few
times but now it's starting to get a little bit more
aggressive."
A spokeswoman for Queensland police said no official
complaint had been received about the policeman and that a
senior officer had reviewed the issue and decided "no evidence
of breaches of discipline or misconduct had been identified".
Tomic has been given special dispensation to drive the
high-performance car despite still being a provisional driver,
or P-Plater, which would normally restrict him to less powerful
vehicles.
The exemption was reported to be just to allow him to and
from training but Tomic said he understood it was to allow him
to conduct all of his professional duties.
"I've got training, gym, massages and meetings," he said. "I
don't know what it is -- jealousy or whatever -- but this
policeman seems to have it in for me.
"If I did the wrong thing, he would charge me, but he
hasn't."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
